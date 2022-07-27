President nominates 4 to Supreme Court

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated four new justices to the Supreme Court.
The names of the nominees, comprising three Justices of the Appeals Court — Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, George Kingsley Koomson and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu — and a High Court judge, Ernest Yao Gaewu, were forwarded to Parliament for vetting and approval, in line with the constitutional requirement.
The four were nominated based on the advice of the Judicial Council and in consultation with the Council of State as a result of pending vacancies at the Supreme Court this year.
Speaker
The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, made this known when he read a letter, dated July 25, 2022, he had received from the President.
Per the letter, titled: “Re: Appointment of Justices to the Supreme Court”, the Judicial Council advised the President on July 4, 2022, in a letter signed by the Chairman of the council, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, on the suitability of the nominees, in accordance with Article 144 Clause 2 of the Constitution.
“Upon receipt of the Judicial Council’s advice, and in accordance with my duty under Article 144 Clause 2, I consulted with the Council of State by submitting the names and the curricula vitae of the nominees for appointment to the court.
“The Council of State, by a letter dated July 25, 2022, notified me of the successful completion of the consultation process.
“I am, therefore, in accordance with Article 144 Clause 2, seeking the approval of Parliament for the appointment of the nominees as justices of the Supreme Court,” the letter said.
Qualification
Per the letter, the President expressed satisfaction with the nominees, saying they were duly qualified and eminently fit to discharge the functions of Justices of the Supreme Court.
“Mr Speaker, it is my respectful hope and expectation that the approval of the nominees will proceed expeditiously to enable them to assume office as soon as practicable,” it further said.
The Speaker, subsequently, referred the content of the letter to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report to the House.
Currently, there are 14 justices of the Supreme Court.