President Mahama urges African leaders to fight corruption, foster economic growth

GraphicOnline Feb - 02 - 2025 , 09:41 2 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African leaders to intensify efforts in the fight against corruption, emphasizing that it deprives nations of crucial resources needed for development.

Addressing the Presidential Session of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 in Accra, President Mahama stressed the need for urgent action, stating that economic growth cannot be achieved in an environment of conflict and insecurity.

“We must promote peace and security as economic growth is impossible in times of conflict. It is therefore a call to action,” he declared.

He further urged leaders to translate discussions into tangible outcomes, rather than mere resolutions.

“This Africa Prosperity Dialogue is a call to action that Africa’s time is now, and that the decisions we make at this dialogue must not end in resolutions alone, but we must act with urgency, determination, and a shared vision for our prosperity,” he noted.

President Mahama encouraged African nations to break down barriers to unity and economic integration, emphasizing the need for a strong, self-reliant, and globally competitive continent.

“Let us rise to this occasion and break down the barriers that divide us and build an Africa that is strong, self-reliant, resilient, and globally competitive,” he urged.

Quoting Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he reminded the audience of the intrinsic unity among African nations.

“The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart,” he said.

He called on African leaders to harness these unifying forces and chart a new path for economic transformation.

“Let us embrace those forces that unite us and chart a new path for Africa’s economic transformation,” President Mahama stated.

Commending the Africa Prosperity Network for successfully organizing the dialogues, he reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to hosting and supporting future editions.

“Ghana is proud to be the home of this important dialogue series, and it will continue to enjoy my utmost support to make subsequent summits even greater,” he assured.

President Mahama described the conference as a reflection of Africa’s collective resolve to unlock its full potential and claim its rightful place in the global economic system.

The Africa Prosperity Network, a non-profit organization, spearheads the Africa Prosperity Dialogues. The initiative fosters collaboration among political and business leaders, civil society, and academia to advance Africa’s economic integration and prosperity in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Also present at the Presidential Session were President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and President Azali Assoumani of Comoros, who joined discussions on Africa’s economic future.