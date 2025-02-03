Featured

President Mahama confers with Egyptian President El-Sisi

GraphicOnline Feb - 03 - 2025 , 22:48 2 minutes read

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reaffirmed his country’s commitment to deepening economic and trade relations with Ghana following a phone call with President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement from the Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt on February 3, 2025, said President El-Sisi congratulated President Mahama on his re-election and expressed Egypt’s willingness to strengthen bilateral ties.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, President El-Sisi emphasised the strong historical and political ties between Egypt and Ghana, adding that his administration is eager to expand cooperation between the two nations.

“Egypt is committed to cultivating closer bilateral relations and promoting them toward broader horizons during President Mahama’s tenure, in alignment with the distinguished relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, as well as Ghana’s esteemed position among the Egyptian people,” the statement read.

During the conversation, both leaders stressed the need to enhance economic and trade cooperation to match the long-standing political and diplomatic ties between the two nations. President El-Sisi reaffirmed the interest of Egyptian companies in investing in Ghana, particularly in sectors of mutual interest, citing the successful contributions of Egyptian firms to Ghana’s development process.

President Mahama, in response, expressed deep appreciation for President El-Sisi’s congratulatory message and acknowledged the special relationship between the people of Ghana and Egypt. He highlighted Egypt’s role in supporting Ghana’s development efforts and building the capacities of Ghanaian professionals in various fields.

The Ghanaian leader further emphasised his administration’s eagerness to strengthen bilateral relations and work closely with Egypt on African continental issues.

Both Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to mutual cooperation in advancing economic growth and development, ensuring that Egypt-Ghana relations continue to flourish.