President inaugurates Public Services Commission board

Donald Ato Dapatem May - 19 - 2023 , 07:36

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the board of the Public Services Commission at the Jubilee House with a charge on them to work diligently to help bring progress and prosperity to Ghanaians.

He said it was expected that the members who were experienced in their fields of endeavour would bring their expertise to ensure that there was a resilient public service that provided efficient service.

The board, which is chaired by Professor Victor Kwame Agyemang, has Dr Agyemang Frimpong, Dr Prince Edward Darah, Professor Kwame Boafo Arthur, Pauline Adobea Dadzawa and Cynthia Asare Bediako as members.

Constitution

President Akufo-Addo said the commission was a direct creation of the constitution provided for under articles 194 to 199 which specified that the membership and functions of the commission, with the commission being the foremost body responsible for advising the government ON the criteria for appointment to public officers.

He said it was also charged with promoting efficiency, accountability and integrity and undertaking planning of the manpower requirements of public services as well as improving recruitment policies and techniques.

He described the commission as an important national institution, which demanded that persons who had been appointed into positions in its very top echelons were those proven to be tried, tested and with a sense of mission.

“I am confident that the affairs of the commission are in safe hands,” the President said, adding that their predecessors distinguished themselves creditably in that position and that the public expected nothing less than excellence on their part.

Ghanaians

He gave the assurance that the government would support them and reminded them that they were not subject to the direction and control of any person’s authority in the performance of their function.

“The task ahead of you is a challenging one. It is my hope that you will be up to it.

You have my full support and that of my government to undertake all the measures and reforms required to enable you to succeed,” he assured.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman assured the President that the board would work diligently to ensure that they achieved their mandate and work closely with the government to shape the public service and make it efficient.