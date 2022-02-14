President eulogises Kofi Adda at burial, funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the deceased former Member of Parliament for Navrongo, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, for his service to the nation and his native community.
In a tribute to the former MP, who held ministerial portfolios over Aviation, Manpower Development and Employment, Energy, and Water and Sanitation at different times, and read on his behalf, President Akufo-Addo said while in Parliament, Mr Adda commanded respect from both sides of the political divide, and was seen as a peacemaker with a high level of intelligence, wisdom and humility through his engagements.
“Let us reflect on Mr Adda’s life and contribution to the development of the democracy of our dear nation and resolve as individuals to tread the path of dedication and commitment towards nation-building, and embrace the mindset of nationalism and patriotism in our endeavours.
“Ghana is grateful for your service in various capacities; may the Almighty God keep you safe till we meet again,” President Akufo-Addo said.
Mr Adda, who passed on October 14, 2021, was laid to rest in Navrongo in the Upper East Region last Saturday after a burial mass graced by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other top government officials.
Dr Bawumia was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Defence Minister, Mr Dominic Nitiwul; Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery; Minister of Transport, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah; Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif; Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana, among others.
It was also attended by traditional rulers, regional ministers, regional and constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), chief executives of district and municipal assemblies, as well as some current and former MPs, from both the NPP and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Solemn ceremony
The solemn ceremony, attended by a mass of the local public, looked a befitting parting tribute to a man whose affable character was a common strand in the tributes of family, friends, work associates and political acquaintances.
Mr Joseph Kofi Adda
The entire funeral was set in glamour beyond the presence of the top brass of political governance, as traditional performances and cultural dances of the chiefs and people of Navrongo came along with the firing of muskets.
Indeed, prominent traditional rulers such as Kayoro-Pio, Pe Oscar B. Tiyiamo II, the Paramount Chief of the Kayoro Traditional Area; Navro-Pio, Pe Denis Aniakwoa Balinia Adda II, Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional Area; Kologo Naba Clifford Tandegrekugre Asobayire IV, Paramount Chief of the Kologo Traditional Area, and Baffour Asabere Kugyawoasu Ababio III, who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, elevated the profile of the event.
President Akufo-Addo donated GH¢100,000 to the children and family of the late NPP stalwart with the directive that two-thirds of the amount should go to the children while the remaining was meant for the family.
Tributes
His two children said in a tribute that their father had left them so many stories they could tell about their time with him, saying “we will miss our conversations, especially when we butt heads on opposing views.
“Your grandchildren will have lots of stories of you from the family and the people of Ghana; your sacrifices and achievements were not in vain as history has immortalised you,” the tribute said.
Sermon
In a sermon, the Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Bishop Alfred Agyenta, said Mr Adda was a committed Catholic who served God dutifully.
“As a strong and devoted Catholic, Mr Adda did not allow his life as a political figure to interfere with his religious duties towards his maker, and that is what I expect from every person within the political space,” he said.
“In fact, I thank the Almighty God for his service to his constituents and the nation,” he added.
Most Rev. Bishop Agyenta admonished politicians appointed to occupy political offices to see such portfolios as a calling to work towards addressing the needs of the poor and the vulnerable in the society.
He charged them to serve the people to the best of their abilities, and to work to improve the lives of ordinary Ghanaians so as to reduce the pressure on the government.
Biography
Mr Adda was born on April 22, 1956, at Navrongo, the capital of the Kassena Nankana District, and had his basic education at Adda L/A Primary and Middle School, Navrongo.
He had his secondary education at Notre Dame Minor Seminary Secondary School in Navrongo from 1969-1974 for his O’ Level, and at St John’s College in Sekondi for his A’ Level.
Later, he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Politics and Economics from the Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, United States in 1982.
Between 1982 and 1984, he was at the Columbia University, New York, where he studied for a Master’s degree in International Affairs, specialising in Finance and Banking.
He went on to get a graduate certificate in African Studies from the same university, and in 1989, he obtained a certificate in French language and civilisation from the Sorbonne University, Paris, France.
He worked as a financial economist and a management consultant.