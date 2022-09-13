President Akufo-Addo signs book of condolence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday[September 12, 2022] signed the book of condolence opened at the British High Commission in Accra in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The President, who was the first to sign the book, wrote: "I remember her presence and her friendliness. It is sad; we all have to go. It is sad that she is gone."
Sharing a few words before he signed the book, the President said he was a Member of Parliament in opposition when the Queen addressed Ghana’s Parliament in 1999 and remembered her address to Parliament then.
Queen Elizabeth
The late Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was born on April 21, 1926 and passed away on September 8, 2022.
She was Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms from February 6, 1952 until her death.
She was Queen Regnant of 32 sovereign states during her lifetime and 15 at the time of her death.
Her reign of 70 years and 214 days is the longest of any British monarch and the longest recorded of any female head of state in history.
Her oldest son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, is the new Monarch, succeeding his mother with the Regnal Name, King Charles III.
King
President Akufo-Addo also used the opportunity to wish King Charles III all the best of luck in his tenure.
He described the King, who has been in Ghana on some few occasions, as "a good friend", adding: "I am confident that he will do a good job on his succession."
Strong friendship
The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, said the President being the first person to sign the book of condolence, which was opened this morning, was an indication of the "strong friendship between our two countries. We appreciate it very much".
She commended President Akufo-Addo for the gesture, adding that "we appreciate you being an important part of this historic moment".
The High Commissioner said the Queen greatly enjoyed her two visits to Ghana, with one of the best memories being wonderful photos of her dancing with the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.
“That was a momentous time," she said.