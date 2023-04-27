President Akufo-Addo leaves for South Africa

GraphicOnline Apr - 27 - 2023 , 05:50

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left the country yesterday (Wednesday, April 26, 2023) at the invitation of the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA) Annual Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Forum, which is scheduled to be held from April 26-30, 2023, in Johannesburg.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum, Member of Parliament for Mampong; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60 (8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.