President Akufo-Addo extends greetings to Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

GraphicOnline Apr - 22 - 2023 , 15:36

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his warm greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the world as they celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

In a tweet on Saturday, April 22, the President commended the Muslim community for their resilience and discipline during the month-long fast, saying that they had endured the pangs of hunger and thirst with fortitude.

President Akufo-Addo also prayed for Allah's blessings and peace upon the Muslim community and the country, wishing everyone a peaceful celebration.

Eid ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking Fast," is a time for official receptions and private visits, as well as exchanging gifts, wearing new clothes, and visiting the graves of relatives.

The President asked Allah to accept the prayers and sacrifices made by Muslims throughout the holy month, and for His grace, mercies, and peace to continue to shine upon the nation.

He concluded his message by saying, "May the Almighty Allah accept our worship, bless us all and our homeland Ghana, and make her great and strong."