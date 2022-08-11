President Akufo-Addo ends tour of Northern Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Tuesday rounded off his two-day tour of the Northern Region with the inspection of some ongoing projects.
The projects include the Agenda 111 hospital at Kpandai and a yam and cassava processing factory in Bimbilla under the One-District, One-Factory initiative.
The GH¢9.2m factory is being constructed by Global Almas Processing Ltd, a wholly Ghanaian owned firm.
The Ghana EXIM Bank provided a credit facility of GH¢1 million for the project.
Construction work has been completed and the factory is currently undergoing a test run.
It is expected to process yam and cassava, which abound in the area, for both domestic consumption and export.
It will create job opportunities for out-growers, transporters, harvesters, among others.
When it begins full operation, the factory will produce 1,000 cartons of yam fufu flour per day under the brand name: Almas Yam Fufu Flour, which will require the purchasing of 10,000 tubers of yam per day.
Already, Global Almas has signed an agreement with the Sinostone Ethanol Manufacturing Company in Juapong in the Volta Region for the supply 1,000 tonnes of cassava chips to Sinostone every month.
Another agreement has also been concluded between Global Almas and Bofas Company Ltd in Wa for the supply of a 40-footer container of yam fufu flour every month for export to the US market.
The President was conducted round the factory by a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi.
The Chief Executive Officer of Global Almas Processing Ltd, Sheikh T.B. Damba, said about 2,000 acres of land would be needed to expand its operations to be able to satisfy demand.
With respect to the cassava processing line, he said some 200 bags of cassava flour would be produced per day.
Satisfaction
President Akufo-Addo expressed satisfaction with the project and pledged the government's support to Global Almas to ensure successful operations.
"The company is doing an excellent job and the government will give it the necessary support to grow," he said.
Sod cutting
As part of the President’s tour, he also cut the sod for the dualisation of Bimbilla town roads.
The two-kilometre project, which forms part of the Eastern Corridor trunk road project, consists of the construction of roundabouts, covered drainage systems, traffic lights, among other facilities.
President Akufo-Addo said apart from beautifying Bimbilla, the project would also boost the local economy and enhance the social life of the people.
Commendation
The Regent of the Nanung Traditional Area, Nyelinbolgu-Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana, lauded the government for the development projects in the area, which he said were impacting positively on the lives of the people.
He, however, appealed for the expansion and retooling of the Bimbilla Hospital to facilitate healthcare delivery.
Writer's email:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.