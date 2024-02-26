President Akufo-Addo encourages Lebanese Community Scholarship beneficiaries to maximize opportunities

Kweku Zurek Feb - 26 - 2024 , 13:53

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged recipients of scholarship programs to seize the chance to broaden their education and utilize their time at their respective institutions effectively.

He stressed that this would equip them with the skills needed to make a positive impact within their communities, ultimately leading to transformation at both local and national levels.

The President made these remarks during the 10th-anniversary celebration of the Lebanese Community Scholarship Programme and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network (LESAN) in Accra last Friday.

Initiated by the Lebanese Community in Ghana in 2014, the scholarship program aims to provide support to Ghanaian students pursuing higher education at various universities across the country.

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Community in Ghana for their support to Ghanaian students over the years, citing it as a testament to the enduring bond between Ghana and Lebanon.

Highlighting the significance of education to his government, President Akufo-Addo noted policies such as Free Senior High School (SHS) and the Student Loan Trust Fund, which are aimed at ensuring equitable access to education for all Ghanaians.

He commended the Lebanese Scholarship Programme as a model partnership that could drive positive change, affirming his commitment to maintaining strong relations between Ghana and Lebanon for the benefit of future generations.

Drawing on examples from countries like Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea, President Akufo-Addo underscored the transformative power of education in national development.

Mr. Maher Kheir, the Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, highlighted the significant impact of the scholarship program, with over 600 students supported in pursuing higher education across various tertiary institutions in the country.

He praised the resilience and determination of the scholarship recipients and expressed Lebanon's commitment to strengthening its ties with Ghana through initiatives like LESAN.

The ambassador extended gratitude to the Lebanese Community in Ghana, the Scholarship Committee, and other sponsors for their contributions to the program's success over the past decade.