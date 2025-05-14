Featured

Presidency declares Sammy Gyamfi's Agradaa dollar gift incident resolved after caution and apology

GraphicOnline May - 14 - 2025 , 17:21 2 minutes read

The Presidency has formally closed the chapter on the recent gifting controversy involving the Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, stating that no further disciplinary action will be taken beyond a caution and his issued apology.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, May 14, Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu announced that the matter, which drew significant public attention and backlash, had been addressed by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah.

“So in view of that, the Presidency does not believe that any further actions ought to be taken beyond the apology and the caution,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said.

The statement follows days of public debate after Mr Gyamfi was seen in a viral video presenting a cash gift to evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu explained that the Chief of Staff had acknowledged Mr Gyamfi’s apology and cautioned him accordingly.

“The Chief of Staff cautioned him, having acknowledged the apology he made. He cautioned him and impressed upon him to take on board public sentiment and act in ways that reflect public expectation,” he noted.

He stressed that while certain behaviours might be permissible in personal contexts, public office demands a higher ethical standard.

“We must be sensitive to what Ghanaians expect from us,” the spokesperson said, reaffirming the administration’s broader commitment to upholding integrity in public service.

Responding to the widespread public interest generated by the incident, Mr Kwakye Ofosu reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability. “We value feedback,” he said. “We are aware that Ghanaians expect high standards in the performance of our duties as public officials.”