Presby university engages legal council over law faculty de-recognition

Daily Graphic May - 15 - 2023 , 14:48

The management of the Presbyterian University, Ghana, says it is engaging the General Legal Council (GLC) to address issues on the de-recognition of its law faculty.

A statement issued by the university on Thursday, May 11, 2023 said the institution had taken notice of a Public Notice published in the Daily Graphic by the GLC about its de-recognition of the university’s law faculty.

“The Management of the university wishes to assure the students and lecturers of the Faculty of Law and the general public that the Presbyterian University, Ghana is engaging the GLC to address all the issues raised,” the statement signed by the acting registrar of the university, John Adarkwa, assured.

Recognition of GLC efforts

The university further indicated that it recognised the efforts by the GLC to improve legal education in Ghana.

“As a Presbyterian higher education institution that prioritises higher standards in education, it is our resolve to work assiduously with the GLC to improve the standards at the University's Law Faculty,” the statement added.

Commitment to legal education

The university indicated its commitment to contributing its quota to legal education and practice in the country and the world at large.

It said the university would build on the successes chalked by the first batch of graduates from its Law Faculty in the Ghana School of Law entrance examination.

Explaining, the statement said, 64 percent of the graduates passed the entrance examination upon the completion of their LL.B programme in 2021.

The GLC, in the public notice published in the Daily Graphic on May 10, 2023, indicated that it had with immediate effect withdrawn recognition of faculties of law of three private universities made up of the Presbyterian University, Ghana (Kumasi Campus), Wisconsin International University College (Kumasi Campus) and Greenfield College (Sunyani).

The notice said the decision was in pursuant to Section 4 of the Legal Profession Act, 1960, Act 32 [As inserted by the Legal Profession Act (Amendment) (No.2) decree, 1967 (NLCD 213) s.1 (a)] which states that “With effect from the first day of January 1971, a person shall not be qualified for enrolment under any provision of the Act unless he is a holder of a degree from a university approved by the General Legal Council.”