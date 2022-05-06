Premix Fuel Secretariat sensitises beach committees to safety

The National Premix Fuel Secretariat (NPFS) has held a week-long fire safety workshop for Landing Beach Committees (LBCs) in the Central and Western regions.
The initiative, which is a collaboration between the NPFS and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), was facilitated by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) which provided resource persons who gave a practical demonstration of fire prevention and basic firefighting.
Addressing participants in one of the sessions, the Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee, Dennis Percyval Quaicoe, called on all LBCs to display a high sense of responsibility towards their safety and that of others.
He gave an assurance that the committee would endeavour to work with LBCs and stakeholders to improve their conditions across the country.
Responsibility
“I want to urge you all to act responsibly at all times. Your lives are precious and so you must do all you can to safeguard it even in your line of work,” Mr Quaicoe added.
Context
The first workshop was held at the Jomoro Municipal Assembly for LBCs in the Ellembelle, Nzema East and Jomoro districts.
Subsequent days saw the workshop move to the Sekondi/Takoradi metropolis for LBCs from Shama, Ahanta West and the metropolis, with the third and fourth workshop days at Elmina for LBCs drawn from Komenda, Edina, Eguafo, Abirem, while the workshop at Winneba was for LBCs in the Effutu municipality.
Caution
The Administrator of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat, Nana Abrokwa Asare, cautioned participants to adhere strictly to all safety guidelines stipulated by the GNFS and the NPA.
“The mandate of the NPFS is hinged on ensuring the availability of premix fuel to aid productivity in the fishing sector. To achieve this, we reckon that the welfare and safety of fishermen is paramount.
“This is why we initiated this series of workshops as a measure for sensitisation and capacity improvement for those who manage the end-stage of premix fuel distribution,” Nana Asare said.
He entreated the participants to make conscious efforts to carry out all stipulated guidelines to rapidly improve safety at all LBCs across the country.
“Your lives and well-being are of utmost importance to the industry and the country. You must, therefore, act responsibly at all times to prevent avoidable loss of lives and property,” the administrator of the NPFS said.
The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has tasked the NPFS to improve safety at all LBCs across the country to mitigate the risk of fire accidents.
The minister said she believed that would sharply reduce the cases of fire accidents and improve safety and productivity in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.