Predecessors Awards slated for September 21

The maiden edition of the annual Predecessors Awards will be hosted this year in Ghana on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the birthday of Ghana's first President - Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
The event, put together by Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations - Rain Foundations, aims at acknowledging, celebrating and immortalizing the achievements, impacts and legacies of 25 unsung heroes and heroines.
In an interview, the Founding President of Rain, Author Ralph Antwi, said, "It has taken me ten years to incubate this vision and this is the right time to birth it. We are excited because this is the beginning of a major global crusade to duly appreciate and honour our predecessors, and to more importantly immortalize their good legacies for generations".
Beyond the event, the organization has a one-year project aimed at honouring all 25 awardees.
These include the launch and release of books telling their stories, free health care by one of the sponsors - Happy Health Haven, media promotion of the products, services and achievements of all awardees, and so on.
Prophet Peter Baffour Appiah-Adu emerged the Outstanding Personality in this year's edition.
Other people to be honored include Alice Annum, Rev. Osei Kofi, Rama Brew, Grace Nortey, Rev. Professor Enoch Agbozo, Rev. Dr. Nicholas Opuni, Rev. John Gordon Egyiri-Croffet, Rev. Mary Ghansah, Dr. Emmanuel Okeson, Bishop Elvis Acheam-pong and Apostle Bismark Akomeah.
The 25 awardees comprise 10 women and 15 men out of which 16 are resident in Ghana, the host country. The remaining nine are diasporan residents.
They are people who have served and made impact in various areas of society; family, academia, religion, music and creative arts.
Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations is an international Christian Missions-based organization.