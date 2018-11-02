Power Queens Club supports National Blood Bank

The National Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has organised a blood donation exercise to support the National Blood Bank.
The event was held last Monday on the compound of the West Africa Senior High School (WASS) to mark the club’s 30th anniversary celebration.
Employees
The queen’s club comprises all female employees of the ECG.
The National President of the club, Mrs Rosemond Asamoa-Frimpong, explained that the blood donation exercise formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.
“Our Power Queens Club and by extension the ECG has a cardinal focus of helping to save lives and ensure a healthy society,” she added.
Replicate
Queen Asamoa-Frimpong noted that the exercise, which would be replicated across the ECG’s operational regions, targets 2000 units of blood to support health facilities across the country.
She expressed optimism of reaching the target of 200 units of blood for the Accra East Region of the ECG to support the national blood bank at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. The event had a huge presence of students, teachers, staff of the ECG and other members of the public.
On her part, the President of the Accra East Region of the club, Queen Ida Boahene stated that the exercise was a collaboration between the National Leadership of the club and the Accra East Region of the ECG.
She expressed delight at the impressive turn-out and success of the exercise and thanked the blood bank and management of WASS for their cooperation and support while urging other corporate organisations and groups to emulate to save the blood bank.
