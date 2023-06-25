Public health alert: Poor handling of 'Tuo Zaafi' flour [VIDEO]

Graphic Online Jun - 25 - 2023 , 22:59

As part of its surveillance activities, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) recently noted an emerging trend in the poor handling of the key ingredients used in the preparation of “Tuo Zaafi” which requires prompt actions from all.

Worrying trend

A statement issued by the public relations unit of the FDA noted the unhealthy practice of drying of corn and cassava flour used for the preparation of ‘’Tuo Zaafi’’ on some pavements along the Kanda Highway in Accra, exposing the flour to dust and other contaminants.

“A visit by the FDA officials to the location in March 2023 revealed that this unhealthy practice was being used by both market women and millers to remove any form of moisture from the flour for effective storage,” the statement said.

Intervention

It said initial engagements with market women and millers on site showed they were oblivious of the potential health hazards associated with the practice.

“While on site, the officials sensitised the market women and millers to the harmful effects of such practices and in April 2023, the FDA embarked on various activities to engage the market women and millers as part of its consumer education drive,” the statement said.

It said subsequently, those involved in the unhealthy practice cooperated with the FDA officials and sought to put an end to the practice by devising better and effective alternative means.

Collaboration

The statement said further efforts had also been made by the authority to engage local authorities such as assembly members, officials of the Roads and Highway Authority and the law enforcement agencies to work with market women and millers to ensure compliance.

“This, like many other food safety measures, requires collective efforts and we all ought to join in the fight to end this menace and avoid any future outbreak of food borne diseases,” the statement added.