Policeman who shot woman over 50 pesewas toll under investigation

An overzealous happy-trigger police constable, who shot into the vehicle of a lady at Moree toll booth when she failed to pay 50 pesewas is being investigated by the Central Regional Police Command.
A source told Graphic Online that on Sunday, November 18, a woman, who was travelling to Cape Coast, pulled up at the Moree toll booth but realised, rather late that she had GH₵50 notes, so drove across the booth in order to give way to other motorists, and search for 50 pesewas, which was in a compartment of her vehicle.
But the policeman, who was on duty that Sunday, who would take none of that, shot straight into the car breaking the wind screen and wounding the woman behind the steering wheel.
The victim, who narrowly escaped death, is currently recuperating at a health facility.
The Regional Police spokesperson, DSP Irene Oppong who confirmed the incident said: "The Regional police command is confirming that there was a shooting incident at Moree Tollbooth involving a policeman who shot at a private car on Sunday 18th November 2018."
She said, "none of the occupants got injured as a result of the gunshot."
DSP Oppong said, however, a lady in the car "got injured by a fragment from a broken windscreen."
The case is under investigations.
