Policeman arrested for transporting dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp [VIDEO]

A police Sergeant with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) at Tesano in Accra, has been arrested for transporting dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
He was arrested in the Volta Region last Saturday [June 11, 2022].
The arrest was not without drama.
He was signaled to stop at the Have police barrier but he refused and sped off.
In his haste to run away, the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident.
The concealed dried leaves hidden in the boot of the vehicle, discharged on the road as the speeding vehicle overturned and landed on its roof.
What happened?
Graphic Online gathers that at about 12:30 pm, police officers on patrol duty at the Have barrier had a tip-off that Sergeant Agbeko Lotsu, aged 36, and stationed at the Formed Police Unit at Tesano in Accra, was allegedly transporting dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
The police in the Volta Region started being on the lookout for him.
He was in-charge of his own blue black Toyota Corolla S vehicle with registration number, GC 1069 - 09.
The intel was that, the dried leaves were hidden in the boot of the vehicle and he was travelling from the Have direction.
When he got to the police barrier, he was signalled by personnel on duty to stop for an inspection.
However, the suspect police officer sped off.
He was given a hot chase by the personnel.
Attached below is a video of the moment the suspected Indian hemp discharged unto the road after the accident.
On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he lost control of the steering wheel and hit the side of the mountain.
This resulted in the vehicle overturning and landing on its roof.
Subsequently, the boot of the vehicle opened, discharging the parcels of dried leaves unto the road.
The suspect had a fracture on one of his hands.
When the parcel of compressed suspected dried leaves was examined, it was established that they were 84.
Sergeant Lotsu was rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment.
He is responding to treatment and currently under police guard at the hospital, Graphic Online gathered.
