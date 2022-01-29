Police swoop nets five suspected criminals

A swoop by the Police to halt criminal activities in the Berekum municipality in the Bono Region has resulted in the arrest of five suspected criminals.
Three of the suspects are all 22 years, with the other two being 18 and 20 years old.
The police conducted the swoop in the Berekum township and Senase near Berekum between 7:00pm and 9:30pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Police briefing
The Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, who confirmed the arrests to Graphic Online said during the swoop the police seized six containers filled with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
He said the police also intercepted a piece of compressed dried leaves also suspected to be Indian hemp.
ASP Oppong explained that the suspects had been detained in police custody to assist in investigations, adding that the exhibits were also in police custody.
“The six containers filled with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and a piece of compressed dried leaves also suspected to be Indian hemp that were found at the scene were collected by the police and same brought to the Berekum Police Station”, he said.
ASP Oppong said Berekum and the Senase communities were areas suspected to be hideouts for criminals and narcotics peddlers.