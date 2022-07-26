The Ghana Police Service and the Office of the President are perceived to be Ghana’s most corrupt institutions.
The most trusted institutions are the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), religious leaders and traditional rulers.
A survey conducted by an Afrobarometer study undertaken by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) indicated that the Police scored 65 per cent which placed it at the top of the table while the Presidency followed in second position with 55 per cent.
The Director of Research of CDD-Ghana, Dr Edem Selormey presented highlights of the survey at a second round of dissemination forum in Accra Tuesday (July 26, 2022).
The key findings of the report showed that the perceptions of corruption among public officials and public institutions have increased in 2022 compared to 2019.
Among key public officials, the police, the presidency, MPs, judges, magistrates and tax officials are most widely perceived as corrupt.
More than three-fourths representing 77 per cent of Ghanaians say the level of corruption in the country increased “somewhat” or “a lot” over the past year, a 24-percentage-point jump compared to 2019.
Fewer than one-third constituting 30 percent of Ghanaians believe that people can report corruption without fear of retaliation, a decline by four percentage points compared to 2019.
Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan, non-profit survey research network that provides reliable data on Africans’ experiences and evaluations of democracy, governance, and quality of life.
Eight survey rounds in about 39 African countries have been completed since 1999.
Round 9 surveys (2021/2022) are currently underway.
The aim is to give the public a voice in policy making by providing high-quality public opinion data to policy makers, policy advocates, civil society organisations, academics, news media, donors and investors, as well as ordinary Africans. A national partner in each country conducts the survey.
In Ghana, the Afrobarometer Round 9 survey was conducted by the CDD-Ghana.
Below are the rest of the findings of the survey: