Police officer, two others grabbed for defrauding Chinese national

A Police officer who allegedly collected GH₵70,000 from a Chinese national under the pretext of dropping a case being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (ECEO) has appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra.
Cyril Lumor Frank who was dismissed from the Ghana Police Service for misconduct was in the dock with two others.
Frank and his accomplices Mark Fuakye and Prosper Kwashie Sossie, former workers of the defunct Energy Commercial Bank, are said to have impersonated one Charles Ofori, an Officer of EOCO to defraud the Chinese.
Frank and his accomplice are jointly charged with conspiracy.
Frank has additionally been charged with defrauding by false, money laundering and impersonation.
Their pleas were not taken and would reappear on February 25.
The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye admitted the accused to bail in the sum of GH₵70,000 with two sureties each. The sureties must be gainfully employed and must be earning not less than GH ₵1,500.
The accused persons have been ordered by the court to report to the EOCO from Monday to Friday mornings. It further tasked the prosecution to put their house in order.
The Prosecution narrated that the accused persons impersonated Charles Ofori an officer of EOCO to defraud Jianhua Chen, Chinese in the sum of GH₵70,000.
According to prosecution, the three accused persons received GH₵65,000 earlier and shared it among themselves and that on February 6, this year, Frank was picked up when he went to take the balance GH₵5,000.
The Prosecution said preliminary investigations revealed that the three accused persons represented to Jianhua Chen that they could assist to discontinue an investigation into her activities by EOCO.