Police officer supports alma mater with computers

Ezekiel E. Sottie May - 18 - 2023 , 11:15

THE Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP), Francis Ebenezer Doku, has presented two laptop computers to the Science and Mathematics group of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School (YIKROSEC) in Somanya to promote effective teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics in the school.

COP Doku, who is an old boy of the school and current chairman of the school’s board of directors, made the presentation, which coincided with the board meeting of the school, last Tuesday.

According to Mr Doku, even though he was an old boy, he was moved and motivated by the performance of his alma mater in the National Science and Mathematics competitions for 2021 and 2022 out of which the school performed very well to the national level.

‘’Nobody, including me, least expected YIKROSEC, which used to be a Business school to be performing very well in Science and Mathematics-related subjects at regional and national competitions. We least thought the team, for that matter the school, would have risen to this height and I am overwhelmed,” Mr Doku added.

Appreciation

He said he was proud of YIKROSEC for making him what he was now and there was, therefore, the need for him to support and show appreciation to the school in the little way he could for the school also to benefit from him.

“What I have done or the presentation of these computers to the school is part of my corporate social responsibility as an old boy.

If I consider where I have gotten to know in the police service because of YIKROSEC and what I have presented, it is just a token to show appreciation,” COP Doku emphasised.

He expressed his profound gratitude to both the students and the teachers who devoted their time and prepared for the competitions and raised the image of the school in the Science and Mathematics competitions.

He said the presentation of the laptops for the school was also meant to challenge his colleague old students to come on board and support the school to the appreciable level that they all wanted.

He was equally grateful to the school for its good performance in last year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which enabled many of the students to qualify and entered tertiary institutions.

He promised to reward the school and its team with GH¢50,000 if they should reach the quarter-final stage in the next National Science and Mathematics competition.

The President of the Science Students Association of YIKROSEC, Deborah Siaw, on behalf of the students and the teachers, lauded Mr Doku for his timely presentation of the computers.

She said the computers were presented at a time when they needed them the most and pledged that they were going to make good use of them.

The Headmaster of the school, Philip Narh Donkor, was full of praise for the donation as it was the challenge of the school to get such materials for the training of the Science and Mathematics group for the competitions ahead.