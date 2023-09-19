Police officer installed Asafoatse of Atua Manya

Sep - 19 - 2023

The Manya Division of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area has installed Commissioner of Police (COP) Francis Ebenezer Doku as Asafoatse for Atua Manya Agbasi, a subdivision of the Manya Division of the traditional area.

Manya is one of the six divisions that make up the Manya Krobo Traditional Area.

The other divisions are Suisi, Dorm, Djebiam, Akwenor and Pierngua.

Each of the six divisions has its Asafoatseme (sub-divisional leaders) who owe allegiance to the divisional chiefs of the traditional area.

The installation of COP Doku as Asafoatse with the stool name Asafoatse Odjeblema Angmortey I, has elevated him from his former status as Sipim, Djase to Asafoatse.

He will directly serve under the Manya Divisional Chief, Okpatakpla Sasraku IV.

Asafoatse Odjeblema Angmortey I was sworn in at a ceremony led by the Mane Setse of Atua Manya.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and his men were present in their numbers to grace the occasion, which made it colourful.

Also present was a delegation from the Tourism Society of Ghana led by the Executive Director, Joseph Amartey. COP Doku is a member of the Tourism Board.

Keynote address

Asafoatse Angmortey, in his keynote message, called on all the chiefs in the six divisions of the traditional area to unite for the development of the area as their forefathers lived and left a legacy for them.

He also stressed on the need for the Clergy, in their messages at their various places of worship and at social gatherings, to drum home the issue of unity, which would bring peace to the entire traditional area.

Asafoatse Angmortey also entreated his people to make education of their children a priority.

He explained that but for education, he wouldn’t have risen to his current position in the police service and that was why some few years ago when he was installed as Djase, he instituted a scholarship scheme which benefitted many needy students at the universities and other tertiary institutions.

“I shall continue with it and I need your support in the interest of our own children,” he said.

A representative of Asafoatseme in the traditional area, Dr Nene Sipim Narh Terkpertey II, who spoke on behalf of the Asafoatseme (all Asafoatses) pledged to collaborate with him to succeed in his traditional ruling in his area of jurisdiction.

Solidarity message

In his solidarity message on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, Dr Dampare stressed the need for Asafoatse Angmortey to employ teamwork as they had been doing at the police service.

He advised his colleague to ensure that he loved his detractors in the performance of his traditional duties.

“The higher you go in every sphere of human life, the more you will have detractors but you should let God who instituted chieftaincy give you the grace as I got since I became the IGP,” the IGP told the police officer.

A member of the Atua Manya Agbasi community, Rev. Stephen Nyarko, stressed the need for Rev. Stephen Nyarko to put his hope in the Almighty God who instituted chieftaincy and he shall be successful.