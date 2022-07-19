Police nab gang of 6 armed robbers in Bono East

A gang of six armed robbers said to terrorise people in the Bono East region is in the hands of the police.
The suspects, Issa Mohammed alias Baba/Container Money (23), Kelvin Antwi alias Demon (21), Reagan Kwaku Boakye alias Baby Face (22), Kwaku Boateng alias Star Boy (18), Elija Osei (24) and Gyimah Sadique (33), who operate within the region and beyond were arrested at their hideouts within the Techiman Municipality on July 17, 2022, following an intelligence-led operation, according to the police.
“A search conducted on them during the arrest led to the recovery of a locally made pistol with four live AAA cartridges, one toy pistol, two motorbikes, one cutlass, one hammer and three pairs of scissors. Other items retrieved from them include one flashlight, one cutter, one pepper spray and 22 assorted mobile phones believed to belong to victims of their operations. Fifty Euros (€50) and an amount of Two Thousand, Five Hundred Cedis (GH₵2,500.00) were also retrieved from them”, a statement by the police said.
According to the police a victim who was robbed on July 17, 2022, at Nkwaeso on the Sunyani road identified one of the suspects, Issa Mohammed, to be among the people who robbed him. The victim also identified an iPhone 11 pro max among the phones retrieved from the gang.
Police said the suspects have admitted their involvement in a series of residential and highway robberies within the region and beyond.