Police ban motorbikes in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

The Accra Regional police Command has banned the movement of motorbikes in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency during the by election period.
The ban, according to the police, is to safeguard peace in the area and prevent the use of motorbike to commit crimes such as the snatching of ballot boxes.
This was made known by the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Patrick Adusei Sarpong when he addressed a parade of 600 personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service who would be deployed to the area during the elections.
The parade was to brief the personnel on their role to ensure that they carried themselves professionally and to ensure fairness and impartiality in discharging their duties.
Warning
He also warned the political parties and the candidates to desist from the use of “Macho men” to protect the ballot boxes.
There would not be the need for macho men since high Police presence would characterise the entire electoral process, such as the polling stations, collation centres and all other relevant locations associated with the election.
Additionally, the police would be joined by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service and other security agencies.
“We will provide security for the electoral officers, media persons and election observers and safeguard the ballot boxes”, he said.
Mr Adusei Poku cautioned against acts of lawlessness that could mar the peaceful conduct of the exercise and advised the electorates to direct their resentments to the Police or the Electoral Commission’s Complaint Desk.
He said the police was resolved to work with the Electoral Commission, sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders to ensure that all electoral materials were safeguarded for the integrity of the by-election.