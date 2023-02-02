Police arrest 12 suspects for carjacking, robbery and murder

The Ghana Police Service have arrested 12 suspects over their alleged involvement in a series of carjacking, robbery and murder incidents across three regions of the country.
The suspects are: Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong and Charles Lotherford.
The Police in a press release said the suspects use guns to attack their victims and take over their cars, which they sell to others.
The Police said investigations into the activities of the syndicate revealed that one suspect, Jeffery Dwomoh, shot and killed one of his victims, during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.
The Police said the arrests followed a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.
"During the operation, the police recovered ten (10) vehicles, believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims," the release said.
"The Police also retrieved two foreign pistols, one revolver with ten (10) rounds of 38 special ammunition and a Rugger foreign pistol with eleven (11) rounds of 9mm ammunition, together with a cash sum of Ten Thousand and Ten Ghana Cedis (GHC10,010.00)".