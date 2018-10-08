PMMC workers to resume work

Workers of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company Limited (PMMCL) are to resume work immediately following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the management of the company and the Ghana Mine Workers Union (GMWU) last Friday, October 5, 2018.
Background
The workers last Thursday, October 4, 2018 staged a demonstration against the management of the PMMCL over some procurement irregularities, among other accusations, on the part of its Managing Director, Dr Kojo Opare-Hammond.
They alleged that Dr Opare-Hammond had purchased an X-ray scanner for the company’s Airport branch (worth over GH¢600,000) without recourse to procurement regulations, so they called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to terminate his appointment.
Similarly, the workers called for the dissolution of the board of directors of the company, whom they accused of helping the managing director to perpetuate his alleged procurement infractions and victimisation of some workers.
They consequently petitioned its mother body, the GMWU, to intervene in the matter by seeking clarification and restoring peace.
However, barely three days after the petition, the union has called on the workers to resume their various duties following a stakeholder engagement on the matter between the GMWU and the PMMCL.
MoU
A joint statement signed by the General Secretary of the GMWU, Mr Prince William Ankrah, and Dr Opare-Hammond indicated that it was established that there were communication gaps between the management and the workers which contributed to the disagreements.
It indicated that some of the concerns raised by the workers in relation to policy infractions such as recruitment and promotions were matters which were already receiving attention by the board.
It also faulted the workers for not going through the laid-down procedures for addressing grievances within the organisation.
Ignore fault
The MoU, however, enjoined the management of the PMMCL to ignore the workers’ contravention of the company’s internal structures for addressing grievances so that no worker “shall” be penalised for the wrong done.
The workers were also to observe and respect the grievance procedures of the organisation henceforth.
“Consequently, the parties have agreed that calm be restored with immediate effect and all workers are to return to their work posts,” it stated.
“Both parties have agreed to work together to improve and deepen communication within the organisation.
As an immediate response to the gaps in communication, management shall set up an Employee Satisfaction Unit under the framework of the Whistleblower Act, 2006 to complement the existing communication channels.
“Management shall work assiduously to address all the concerns raised and the workers on their part shall observe and respect the grievance procedures within organisation,” the statement further said.