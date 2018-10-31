‘Plans underway to relocate tollbooths at Tuba junction’

The Ga South Municipal Assembly is taking steps for the tollbooths at the Tuba junction on the Kasoa-Mallam Road to be relocated from its present location
.
“I can tell you people in confidence that we have written to the ministry to get the tollbooths removed from where it is. We should have gone to a meeting on the issue two weeks ago to meet the minister but we are still on it,” the Ga South MCE,
It was
“Our stakeholders have proposed some places but for now I don’t want to mention them now. Our intention is to relocate the tollbooths. We have spoken to a lot of stakeholders on the issue and we are still on it,” he said.
Shift system
The MCE said a major objective of the assembly was to abolish the shift system in basic schools in the area.
In pursuit of that, he said the assembly was putting up more school buildings to cater for
According to him, the shift system, under which one group of students attended school in the morning and another group of students in the afternoon, had resulted in truancy on the part of some students, adding that the assembly did not want that to continue, hence the steps it had taken to put up more infrastructure to accommodate all the students at a go.
To address the problem of children walking long distances from American Farm and beyond to attend school at Amanfro, he said the sod had been cut for the construction of a school infrastructure at the St Francis Catholic Church at American Farm while another facility was expected to be put up in the Zongo area.
“My vision is to end the shift system in this municipality. It is going to be a tall order but we are going to do it.
Roads
“The road issue is our biggest problem in the municipality. Our drainage system is very poor, our road network
He charged the residents to report people who were not doing the right thing in the area for action to be taken.