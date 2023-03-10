PIWC-Atomic Women's Ministry February borns host senior citizens

Esther Somuah Mar - 10 - 2023 , 09:46

The February borns of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) ATOMIC Women's Ministry have reached out to senior citizens in the community during their birthday month celebration.

They reached out to the elderly by going into the communities around the church to share the word of God and invite them.

It was a sight to behold when the elderly living within the community, some in wheelchairs, were brought to church for fellowship.

About 30 senior citizens turned up for the programme.

It was to show the elderly love and to remind them of God’s enduring love for them.

As part of the Sunday celebration service, the senior citizens — who were invited by the February born ladies — were called to the fore and prayed for.

Some basic needs and provisions were shared with them after a lunch with them.

The leader of the February borns, Mrs Vida Asah-Ayeh, mentioned that as part of this year's activities, the group decided to pay particular attention to the elderly because of how vulnerable they had become due to ageing.

She said society also tended to forget and pay less attention in critical moments when such people needed company around them.

Expression of joy

Some of the beneficiaries expressed joy for being recognised although they did not fellowship with PIWC.

They praised the church and the women’s ministry for the love shown them.

Serwaa Bonsu, 72, who lives with her daughter at Dome Old Station, expressed joy on the calling to celebrate the elderly in the community.

She indicated that she had been very sad and depressed due to some issues, but that the visit from the February borns and the invitation encouraged and brought some inner joy and peace to her.

Janet Bonsu, 70, who lives at Dome, said she was on her way to her church when someone invited her.

She said she enjoyed the fellowship and commended the organisers for touching their lives and involving the entire community and not just elderly members who fellowshipped with PIWC.

Experiences

Another participant, Mrs Contance Ayeh, said it was a blessing and an avenue to share the gospel with them.

She said she was greatly impressed that the group had exhibited love and fellowship in the church.

“Some people met and invited me. Even before today, they had been very generous to me.

I heard about the programme on my way from Achimota a week ago,” said Isaac Boadu, an 88-year-old man who lives at Dome.