Pilot of Operation Clean Your Frontage: Ablekuma Central Assembly summons 33 residents

Some 33 people have been summoned by the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly for having filthy frontages.
The summons were issued after the municipal assembly and the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) began the piloting of the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF) exercise.Follow @Graphicgh
The Chief Executive of the assembly, Mrs Mariama Karley Amui, said the exercise was to educate the community on the initiative and the dangers of living in unclean environment.
“We have invited them to the office to explain things further so that the innocent ones will know how to go about the exercise,” Mrs Amui said.
Last Tuesday’s exercise saw members of the municipal assembly and the RCC moving on foot from house to house in the neighbourhoods, educating residents on the exercise and sensitising them to their roles as citizens to maintain clean environments.
Visits
The areas visited included Russia, Sukura and Zongo.
Residents who had dirty surroundings such as chocked gutters, littered compounds and open bins were served notices to clean them, and instructed to report to the assembly on their progress.
Mrs Amui said the pilot exercise had exposed some challenges in the communities, saying “there are so many nice houses without any toilet”.
She said some residents in the Russia community, for instance, had linked their toilet and washrooms to the main gutter which had caused them to be choked.
“We have stayed here (Russia) for a while now because the workload is heavy. I think Operation Clean Your Frontage is going to change many things because most people are not aware that they should clean their frontage,” she noted.
Grievances
Some residents in the area, however, had complaints of their own.
Christiana Otorpah of Russia said she occasionally cleaned the gutter, but that the drainage facility was always choked with rubbish carried by the wind into the gutter.
An angry shop owner at Zongo accused some neighbours of dumping rubbish into the drains.
“When they want to throw rubbish away, they intentionally add water to it and pour it into the gutter. When you complain, they get angry,” he said.
He said he used to pay people to clean the gutters, but since people continued to throw rubbish into the drains, he had stopped paying for the gutters to be cleaned.
“I don’t live here. I can’t come to work at 6 a.m. just to clean the gutters. I also clean the front of my house before coming to work,” he stressed.
Emmanuella Osei at Sukura also said she cleaned the gutter in front of her shop regularly, but the rubbish from her neighbours got the gutters full in no time.