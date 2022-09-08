Perceptions about Nogokpo are exaggerated, it's a place of justice - Fifi Kwetey

A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Fifi Fiavi Franklin Kwetey, says perceptions about his hometown as a place for placing deadly curses on people is just an unfair misconception.
According to him, people misconstrue the nature and concepts of the Nogokpo town.
Nogokpo is a small village located in the Ketu South Municipal of the Volta Region of Ghana along the Trans-West African Coastal Highway.
It has gained a reputation as a community with a strong presence of spiritual deities. Hence, at the mention of the name, people tend to cringe.
However, speaking to Rev. Erskine on the YLeaderboard Series aired on Y107.9FM’s ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’, the former Ketu South MP described such perceptions as exaggerations.
"To an extent, I think people do exaggerate about Nogokpo. People have this whole impression that it is a place where you go when you want to kill people," he said.
"But not at all, it’s actually a place where let’s say it this way if you do anything that is wrong against people they’ll give you an opportunity to make amends.
"If you steal somebody’s stuff and they report you, they’ll give you an opportunity to make amends and let your family know that you’ve been given an opportunity. But if you refuse, that is when these things come in because you’ve decided to reap your own desire. So I call it a place of justice,” he said.
For Mr Kwetey, he epitomizes the spirit and values of Nogokpo in his daily dealings.
"I fight for what is right, I stand for truth. I think if Africans can actually understand a bit more of those original values, the degeneration we’re seeing on this continent will not have been. I think the undercover of all these is for Christianity to simply oversee a complete degeneration of our society," he said.
"A society where truth doesn’t matter anymore. Where people pretend to know God but it’s just a form of godliness but the substance is absolutely nothing. That is the fundamental reason this continent is having problems," he added.