Pentecost Church urges public to disregard negative theories on COVID-19 vaccines

The Church of Pentecost (COP) has urged the public to disregard negative conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the church, it is obvious that the conspiracy theories cannot be "substantiated and are not sustainable”.
In a press statement dated Sunday, February 21, 2021 signed and issued by the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the COP said it will endorse the administration of any approved COVID-19 vaccine to fight against the disease in Ghana.
It said, the church on its own has already formed a COVID-19 Technical Committee made up of Theologians, Pharmacists, Clinicians, Public Health Consultants, Lawyers, and Psychologists, among others to evaluate the controversies and myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.
It said the technical committee formed by the COP to assist the leadership to take a position, and properly guide the church on the subject matter has recommended that the church should embrace the vaccine.
The move, according to Apostle Nyamekye was necessitated following the circulation of various conspiracy theories and myths about the vaccines in the media, especially on social media.
He however said “upon further deliberations on the committee’s work, and extensive consultations with ministers and other experts, it is obvious the conspiracy theories cannot be substantiated and are not sustainable”.
The Church therefore gave the assurance that it is not against the administration of approved COVID-19 vaccines by the regulatory agencies of the various countries, “It is therefore the view and position of the Executive Council that The Church of Pentecost is not against the administration of COVID-19 vaccines duly approved by the regulatory agencies of the various countries.”
It however, added that the decision does not take the right of individual members to either accept or refuse a vaccine based on their own personal reasons.
It also urged Ministers, officers and members of the Church to avoid using the platforms of the Church to fuel and promote myths, controversies and falsehood to misinform people and members on the usefulness and benefit of COVID-19 vaccines.
The church further advised its members to avoid depending solely on social media for information especially about the vaccines as it is saturated with false information.
Read a copy of the statement below: