Peace Council seeks collaboration with Graphic

The acting Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC), Mr George Amoh, has indicated the NPC’s desire to collaborate with the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) to work towards the promotion and maintenance of peace in the country
Leading a two-man delegation from the NPC which included its Administrative Manager, Mr Emmanuel Anim, to the GCGL yesterday, Mr Amoh said the visit was in line with the act that established the NPC, Act 818, which mandated them to network and seek avenues for collaboration to promote and sustain peace in the country.
“We believe that the elements to bring about positive peace are still not entrenched in Ghana,” he stated.
Concerns
Mr Amoh expressed worry about the proliferation of vigilante groups in Ghana, saying “violent extremism is catching up in Ghana and it is a worrying trend”.
He said the NPC intended to engage some universities to offer courses in conflict management for journalists to support them in the peace process, suggesting that the GCGL could partner the council in that endeavour.
“We can conduct researches for example on how Ghana has been able to maintain peace during and after elections whereas other countries in the sub-region have not been able to do so,” Mr Amoh added.
Peace Fund
Mr Amoh further stated that Act 818, Section 20 provided for the establishment of a Peace Fund which he said was almost ready to be launched after modalities had been put in place.
He indicated that the fund would cover issues on businesses, women and groups such as the GCGL. Other areas are land and chieftaincy conflict resolution matters among others.
Mr Amoh said proposals could also be sent to some establishments for funding support if the need arose.
He lauded the Daily Graphic for its role in promoting peace in the country, with special mention of peace messages it published on the cover of the newspaper during the election period in 2016.
Peaceful environment
The acting Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Kingsley Inkoom, underscored the significance of a peaceful working environment at the workplace, adding that: “There is no business doing business if there is no peace.”
He said the GCGL had had a close collaboration with the NPC in promoting peace in the country over the years.
“The fact remains that the media is
“ The GCGL is ready to partner in any endeavour to promote peace in the country. If we don’t find out why there is peace, we may not be able to find the right way to solve violent situations,” Mr Inkoom emphasised.