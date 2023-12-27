Pastor Mensa Otabil to unveil ‘God’ as the theme for 2024 at Crossover

Graphic Online Dec - 27 - 2023 , 06:18

As the world eagerly anticipates the transition into the New Year, the annual Crossover Service, with Pastor Mensa Otabil, is set to be an extraordinary night of devotion, with the paramount theme for the upcoming year being simply "God."

Scheduled to be held on December 31 at Christ Temple East in Teshie in Accra from 9pm to 1am, the divine convocation promises spiritual insight through a series of activities to amplify the essence of the theme.

The essence of a 'God' year

In an exclusive interview on the essence of the chosen theme, Pastor Otabil stressed that importance of 2024 as the 40th year of the International Central Gospel Church.

“It is a humbling realization for the whole church, especially for those who were there at the very beginning.

It is incredible to contemplate how far God has brought His church from those inauspicious beginnings. It is that awareness that informs our choice of God as the theme for the church”, the respected clergymen intimated.

Pastor Otabil reaffirmed that after 40 years, it was important to reemphasize faith in God and an unwavering emphasis on knowing God and living for Him as the central focus of the church.

He challenged young Christians to uphold their faith and to find answers to the big questions their generation is asking about the Christian faith and its continued relevance.

Highlighting the continental relevance of the theme, Pastor Otabil stressed that the largest number of Christians, new converts and churches are now found in Africa. He therefore called on the African church to wake up to its responsibility as the centre or axis of Christianity.

Significance of Crossover Service

New Year’s Eve is a big night for churches all over the world, and Pastor Otabil explained why: “31st day of December may be just like any other day, but it is significant as an end as well as a new beginning of a year. It is therefore important to end the year with thanksgiving and reflection and to focus on the coming year.



The main highlight of the Crossover Service will be the New Year Message where Pastor Mensa Otabil is expected to challenge the teeming crowds, both in-person and online across the world, to refocus hearts and minds on God.

The service will also feature times of worship, impactful prayers, music ministration, a communion service and an anointing service for the new Year.

The unique experience of the Crossover Service will be extended to worshippers across the world through online streaming as well as a live broadcast on Joy News TV and Joy FM. This will ensure that believers around the world can virtually converge in a global tapestry of spiritual unity.

As we wrap up a year of global uncertainties, the Crossover Service with Pastor Mensa Otabil is poised to be an epic night of spiritual devotion, setting the tone for a year where the divine takes centre stage.