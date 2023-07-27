Pastor arrested for alleged Illegal mining in Twifo-Praso

GNA Jul - 27 - 2023 , 07:59

Mr. Kwaku Gyebi, a Ghanaian based in America and affiliated with the House of Prayer Evangelistic Ministry in Twifo-Praso, has been apprehended by the police for his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities at Perwudie, near Twifo Praso, in the Twifo-Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.

The arrest, which took place last Sunday, came after the Minerals Commission filed a formal petition, urging authorities to take action against the suspect for his illegal mining operations in the area.

Kwaku Gyebi is currently in police custody to aid in the ongoing investigations.

The petition, signed by Mr. Charles Zantione, the Acting District Officer of the Minerals Commission in Assin Fosu, was addressed to various authorities, including Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District Police Command, Ɔseadeayo Kwesi Kennin IV (the Paramount Chief of Twifo Atti-Morkwa), and the Small-Scale Miners’ Association. It implored them to take decisive action against Gyebi's illegal mining activities as a deterrent to others.

According to records from the Commission, the suspect held two concessions, namely GMA Gyebi Mining Enterprise and Eastside Precious Mining Enterprise, at Mintaso. However, he was operating outside the allocated concessions and had no legal mineral rights over the site he was currently mining.

The Commission accused Gyebi of intimidating and driving away other prospective concessionaires from their rightful sites by forcefully claiming ownership of areas that did not belong to him. Additionally, he and his armed men were alleged to have vehemently resisted the Commission's orders to halt their operations, even going so far as to drive the inspection team out of the site.

Furthermore, the Commission noted that Gyebi did not comply with the necessary provisions for reclaiming the mined-out portions of the site, making his illegal mining activities environmentally hazardous and posing risks to neighboring communities.