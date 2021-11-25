PassionAir commences Ho-Accra flights December 4

Domestic airline, PassionAir, will from Saturday, December 4, 2021, start operating flights to and from the Volta Regional capital, Ho.
The airline will begin operations with an Accra-Ho flight with a scheduled departure at 6:30 a.m. from Ho to Accra and a 7:30 a.m. departure from Accra to Ho.
On Sunday, the flight will depart from Ho at 1:40 p.m. while departure from Accra will be scheduled at 2:40 p.m. with tickets starting from GH¢209.
Demonstration flight
The airline in July, 2021 operated a demonstration flight to Ho, in order to ascertain the technical performance of the aircraft to the Ho airport.
The exercise was purposed for data collection in preparation for its planned operations.
The company in an earlier statement said its operation in Ho was in fulfilment of its goal and commitment to seamlessly connect destinations within Ghana, with the ultimate aim of boosting the domestic travel market in the country.
News of the anticipated flight operation is already generating huge interest among the public in Ho.
Several business operators have hailed the move and described it as 'smart' since the region is gradually becoming a business and tourism hub.
One such businessman and dealer in home appliances, Mr Martin Amenuku, told the Daily Graphic, "I wondered why only those days but later I thought I could also jump to Ho and return nicely without hustle."
The news comes a week after the commencement of the Volta Trade and Investment Fair currently playing host to over 500 indigenous and foreign businesses with over 10,000 domestic and foreign visitors including diplomats and investors.
Prior to the fair, various stakeholders in the region appealed to domestic airlines to take advantage of it in order to boost their business and improve access to the fair.
The Chief Executive of the Volta Development Forum (VDF), a lead development advocate in the region, Mr Agboka Dzegede, said domestic flights should consider the fair as an opportunity to establish the Ho flight route since the region was ready to host participants.
Airport project
The Ho airport project, valued at $25 million, was completed in 2018. It has a traffic control tower, a runway, a waiting area for over 1,000 passengers, and a bus terminal, among others.
The Minister of Transport, Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, during a visit to the facility in April, 2021, indicated that the aviation industry was private sector driven, hence the need for diverse support from all players in order to improve the sector.