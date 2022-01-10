Partnership is key in fighting crimes - Police

The Ghana Police Service has stated that partnership is master key to fighting crimes.
The Police together with efforts of members of Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem have arrested nine robbery suspects.
The suspects were arrested in relation to two robbery attacks on 7th and 8th January, 2022 at Wassa Akropong and Mpohor in the Western Region.
According to a Facebook post by the police, the suspects bolted from the crime scenes with various items including a motorbike, mobile phones and a cash amount of GHS2,700 after they had attacked their victims with an array of weapons.
The weapons included a locally made pistol, cutlass, and a dagger.
The suspects are currently in the grips of the police.
“Suspects are Godwin Boah, Philemon Essien, Emmanuel Yaley, Mohammed Sumaila, Evans Amarh, Patrick Aboah, Augustine Nana Abaka, Kwabena Acquah and Godfred Akwah are currently in police custody.”
“Suspect Philemon Essien who sustained a gunshot wound on his hand and suspect Emmanuel Yaley who sustained non-gunshot related injuries during the arrest were sent to Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital where they were admitted for treatment, and are under Police guard.”
The police retrieved a cash amount of GHS 2200, a motorbike, and an Opel taxi with registration number, WR 3186-14.
The retrieved items have been impounded for further investigation.
The police are in search of two suspects who managed to escape.
The Ghana Police Service commended the personnel of the Western Regional Command for their patriotic services in ensuring peace and security in the region.
They also commended members of Wassa Appiahkrom and Ayiem for supporting the police in effecting the arrests.
The police entreat members of the public to work together with the police for safer communities.