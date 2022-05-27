Parliament summons Finance Minister to account for COVID-19 expenditure

Parliament has summoned the Minister of Finance to appear before the House and give account of how COVID-19 funds were expended.
The summons came after the Chairman of the Finance Committee, Kwaku Kwarteng moved the motion for the approval of €75 million for the Covid-19 health response project on Thursday [May 26, 2022].
However, the Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, who agreed with some members of the committee for the motion to be set aside noted that the House would only consider the loan after the Minister of Finance has given details of how previous loans were utilised.
“I see that there is an unwillingness of members to go with the committee until the monies that have been expended on COVID-19 have been accounted for. In principle, members are not against getting such, as described by ranking member for the committee, cheap money. But first, account for what has been given to you before we go ahead to even approve the cheap money,” Mr Bagbin said.
“Will you kindly tell us how you have utilised what we have approved? The Minister of Finance should appear before this House and account for all the monies that were approved for the utilisation for the COVID pandemic. It is only then and only after that that this motion will find expression on the floor again,” Mr Bagbin added.
