Palestinian Embassy donates rice to Muslim families

Juliet Akyaa Safo Apr - 05 - 2023 , 07:45

THE Palestinian Embassy in Ghana has donated bags of rice to more than 600 Muslims in the country to support them in their Ramadan fast.

According to the Embassy, the gesture was also to show gratitude to the government and people for their continuous support for the liberation of the Palestinian people.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Abdalfatah A.K. Alsattari, who spoke after donating the food items in Accra last Monday, stressed the concept of giving, and urged the public to help one another in times of need.

“In the Ramadan month, God admonishes us to help one another and also to try to live in peace, that is why as an ambassador, I am sending a message of solidarity to you by supporting some Muslims with bags of rice.

“We must always support one another not only in the month of Ramadan, but at all times.

We should stand by one another and try to help one another,” he added.

According to the ambassador, similar donations would be extended to Christian families in the country as well.

Appreciation

The Spokesperson of the national Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, expressed appreciation to the ambassador and people of Palestine for the donation and entreated other benevolent individuals and organisations to emulate their example.

“This has been done in the spirit of Islam generosity and compassion.

One of the spirits that is encouraged during the fasting season is to help address the concerns and conditions of the deprived in society.

“The Prophet, peace be upon him, has told us that whoever provides, God will also grant him his wishes,” he said.

The spokesperson also emphasised the need to empathise with people by extending a hand of support to those, who through no fault of theirs, had found themselves in difficult circumstances.

“A religion without compassion and love is empty rituals, and it is this spirit of compassion that has been demonstrated at the diplomatic level.

“The ambassador of Palestine, although his nation is under oppression, was still able to put together some food items to help cater for the needs of the people,” he added.

Advice

Sheikh Shaibu further advised Muslims to bring out the spirit of righteousness and goodness in them, particularly in this period of fasting.

“Those are the virtues that we need, they are the things we are asking Muslims to demonstrate as we fast in this month,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries also thanked the ambassador for the kind gesture and said the food would be of help to them in this period.