Rev Owusu Bempah slapped with fresh charges

Police prosecutors have dragged the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, to two different courts to stand trial.
In the first court (Accra Circuit One), Rev Owusu Bempah, has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace over his alleged involvement over certain threats to kill self - acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa.
With regard to the second court (Accra Circuit Two), the accused person has been charged with abetment for causing harm and causing unlawful damage for allegedly inciting his church members to attack three police officers who went to the church to effect the arrest of those who threatened to kill Nana Agradaa.
The new development took place Tuesday after the police decided to amend the charge sheet and separate the two cases which were hitherto being heard at the Accra Circuit Court one.
Bail
In the first trial, Rev Owusu Bempah was granted self-recognisance bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, while in the second trial he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety.
Lawyer for Rev Owusu Bempah, however, indicted his displeasure about the decision of the police to go ahead with the case in two separate courts.
He therefore served notice to petition the Attorney-General (A-G) about the development.
He told the court that the facts of the case were the same while the two trials were linked to the same alleged incident.