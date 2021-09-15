Owusu Bempah granted GH¢200,000 bail

The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who has been charged for threatening to kill the self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa, has been granted bail by the Accra High Court.
That was after the court upheld an appeal by his lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo, against a decision of an Accra Circuit Court not to grant him bail.
Rev Owusu Bempah was granted bail in the sum of Ghc200,000 with two sureties.
More to follow...