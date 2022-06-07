Overpayment in Public Sector: Provide data to back claim — CLOGSAG to GSS

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has asked the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to provide data to back claims that public sector workers are overpaid.
The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, last week raised concerns about how workers in the public sector were generally overpaid.
According to him, averagely, public sector workers were paid double for their output.
He said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for public sector workers, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half their earnings.
Responding to Professor Annim’s claims, CLOGSAG in a letter signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary, Kojo Krakani, called on the Government Statistician to provide among other things, indicators and the sample size used to conduct the research.
The letter said: “The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has noted your concern that public sector workers are being overpaid.
The association would appreciate if you could provide us with indicators used in your research. The sample size, the stratification and any other relevant data information to enable us have an objective assessment of your findings. Kindly treat as a matter of urgency.”