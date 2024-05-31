Featured

Otumfuo@25: E ON 3 Group celebrates outstanding African mediator and peacemaker

Graphic.com.gh May - 31 - 2024 , 10:36

The E ON 3 Group, the entity that led the minting of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin, and its key partners have praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for being a quintessential peacemaker and peace-building.

Advertisement

In a press statement congratulating the Asantehene on his Silver Jubilee, they said, “His Majesty has been an outstanding African mediator and peacemaker who has breathed fresh air into the chieftaincy institution.”

E ON 3 GROUP AND KEY PARTNERS CELEBRATE HIS MAJESTY OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II

25 YEARS OF A QUINTESSENTIAL MEDIATOR AND PEACEMAKER