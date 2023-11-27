OSP rejects court ruling quashing adverse findings on Col (Rtd) Damoah

The High Court in Accra on Monday [November 27, 2023] quashed adverse findings in the report of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on August 3, 2022 against Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd) and Joseph Adu-Kyei.

The High Court on Monday concluded that, the OSP is not a court of competent jurisdiction or a Commission of Enquiry to make adverse findings.

The court also prohibited the OSP from further investigating Col. Damoah (Rtd) and Joseph Adu-Kyei in respect of the adverse findings.

The OSP had indicated that it rejects the decision of the court in its entirety.

Explaining, the OSP said in arriving at the findings of the matter, the OSP did not constitute itself into a court or a Commission of Enquiry.

It said the findings were based on investigations carried out by the OSP and the OSP is mandated by law to publish detected acts of corruption and its publication of the investigation report is in accordance with its statutory mandate.

The OSP has said the decision of the court is extremely inimical to the fight against corruption and the administration of justice for a court to prohibit investigations and that it will not permit the decision to stand.