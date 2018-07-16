Graphic Online

Opuni directed scientists to reduce testing of agrochemicals - witness

BY: Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson
Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni

A witness in the trial of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni has testified that the embattled former COCOBOD CEO directed scientists to reduce the testing period for agrochemicals.

Dr Franklin Manu Amoah, the Executive Director of the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) and the first prosecution witness, told the Accra High Court Monday that Dr Opuni gave the directive shortly after taking office as COCOBOD boss.

According to the witness, Dr Opuni said his directive was to reduce the high cost of agrochemicals and also prevent few companies from monopolizing agrochemicals for cocoa.

As a result of the directive, Dr Amoah said, testing on Lithovit Foliar Fertilizer for matured cocoa sold by Agricult Ghana Limited was reduced to six months instead of the stipulated minimum period of two years


The said fertilizer is at the centre of the trial in which Dr Opuni and the CEO of Agricult, Seidu Agongo have been accused of causing financial loss of GhȻ271.3m to the state.

It is the case of the Attorney-General that Dr Opuni and Agongo allegedly engaged in certain illegalities that led to the purchase of substandard fertilizer and caused the state to lose GhȻ271.3 million.

Background

