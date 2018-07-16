Opuni directed scientists to reduce testing of agrochemicals - witness

A witness in the trial of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni has testified that the embattled former COCOBOD CEO directed scientists to reduce the testing period for agrochemicals
.
According to the witness, Dr Opuni said his directive was to reduce the high cost of agrochemicals and also prevent few companies from monopolizing agrochemicals for cocoa.
As a result of the directive, Dr Amoah said, testing on Lithovit Foliar Fertilizer for matured cocoa sold by
The said fertilizer is at the centre of the trial in which Dr Opuni and the CEO of
It is the case of the Attorney-General that Dr Opuni and Agongo allegedly engaged in certain illegalities that led to the purchase of substandard fertilizer and caused the state to lose GhȻ271.3 million.
Background
Opuni and Seidu Agongo, the Managing Director of