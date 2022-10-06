One person found dead in Weija floods (VIDEO)

One person has been found dead in the Weija floods.
The body of the male adult was discovered in a house at Tetegu on Thursday afternoon (October 6, 2022).
It was lying in one of the rooms, which was filled with water.
The body had been trapped in between some items in the room.
He has been identified as Addi Kwashie, a 55-year-old truck pusher, popularly known and referred to in the area as "Chocholoocho."
Residents in the area told Graphic Online's reporter, Gabriel Ahiabor who witnessed the retrieval of the body that he had not been spotted in the last two days.
The police were informed about the incident and they have since conveyed the body to the morgue.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has established that about 2,000 people have been affected directly by the flooding at Weija.
Communities close to the Weija Dam, including Weija, Oblogo and Tetegu, have been submerged by loads of water after the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) opened the five spill gates of the dam to spill water to save it from collapse.
The Weija-Gbawe Director of NADMO, Emmanuel Adu Boahene, who accompanied the Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang-Prempeh, and a team from the organisation, disclosed this to Graphic Online.
It was during a tour of the flooded areas to assess the extent of flooding, which was rising by the hour because of continuous spillage.
He said the NADMO team was still conducting an assessment to determine the actual number of people displaced by the floods.
Mr Adu Boahene said a haven had been created for displaced persons.
