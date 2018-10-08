Old Toms ’78 marks 40th anniversary

The acting Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ransford Tetteh, has urged the youth to revisit their historical values to curb what he described as the breakdown of discipline in all aspects of development.
He said moral values such as service, respect for law and order, discipline and honesty, which guided positive behaviour in the past had been rejected by today’s generation, hence the country’s failure to ensure accelerated growth.
“There is total breakdown of discipline in schools, workplace, communities, streets, and all aspects of our lives.
There is no respect for law and order. Until we go back to restore the values that guided positive behaviour in the past, we are not going to see progress,” he stated.
He added that “today’s generation has failed the young ones.
There are no strict rules in schools and communities that ensure positive behaviour.
They must not learn from today’s generation but revisit our historical values to change the system.”
Symposium
Mr Tetteh made the remarks in an interview with the Daily Graphic after a symposium organised by the 1978 Year Group (Old Toms ’78) of the St. Thomas Aquinas Old Boys Association in Accra last Friday.
The event was organised as part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary celebration and homecoming of the Group.
It assembled some old students of the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School who have excelled in their various disciplines to mentor the students on matters relating to education, career paths and social welfare.
The event was on the theme: “Getting together to project the image of our Alma Mater.”
Quality education
Touching on ways to ensure quality education at the secondary level, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Studies, Ho, Professor John Gyapong, called on teachers to show optimum dedication in their service delivery.
He said although the educational sector was plagued with the lack of adequate infrastructure among