Old students of St Louis SHS supports alma mater

The 2008 batch of the St Louis Past Students Association (SLOPSA) has urged students of the school to use the social and infrastructural developments to their advantage and excell in their academic pursuit.
The group said the conditions prevalent in the school presented the best avenue to ensure academic excellence.
“You should see it a privilege to be associated with St Louis Senior High School, which is synonymous with academic excellence and discipline, to make it in life,” the Leader of the group, Ms Matilda Owusu Mensah, said at the 10th anniversary celebration of the group in Kumasi.
She said the bragging rights of the school was that in 2008, St Louis produced the first and third positions, in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). They are Ms Priscilla Asafo Adjei and Ms Josephine Tsorgali.
She added that the fifth, seventh, eight and 10th positions were also from the school.
Ms Mensah said the group was elated to revisit its alma mater saying, “we deem it a great responsibility to come back to ‘mama’ to honour her and pay our dues.”
Donation of lawn chairs
Ms Mensah said while on campus, the wooden lawn chairs were few and sadly in a deplorable state. Even with few numbers of students back then, these lawns chairs wer not enough.
She noted that even though the school population has increased, unfortunately, these same wooden lawn chairs are being used.
“The group, therefore, took it upon ourselves to make these lawn chairs our project. We have built 20 new concrete lawn chairs and renovated all the wooden broken ones to support the school,” she said.
Projects
The 10th anniversary was climaxed with a thanksgiving service and unveiling of the project at the school premises.
The Headmistress of the school, Ms Lilly Djima, expressed gratitude to the group for giving back to the school and also called on other year groups to come on board to help build their alma mater.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana