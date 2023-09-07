Old Mutual Ghana holds wellness programme for Assemblies of God Church

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Sep - 07 - 2023 , 08:01

As part of Old Mutual Ghana’s quest to promote wellness and foster strong relationships with its clients, the company has hosted an aerobics and health screening session for pastors of the Assemblies of God Church at their head office in Accra, Ghana.

This event was held as part of its 10th Anniversary celebrations and the brand’s ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional services and develop a more intimate relationship with its valued customers.

Founded in South Africa, Old Mutual has been consistent in championing mutually positive futures by offering excellent financial services to a wide range of customers across the African continent.

In 2013, the Ghana branch —the Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited and Old Mutual Pensions Trust, opened for business.

With its clientele and community at the heart of its operation, the company is promising to make the 10th anniversary celebration more engaging, through the passion and interest points of customers including music, entertainment, thought leadership programmes, well-being/wellness, among others, that entrench Old Mutual’s position as a lifestyle brand.

Wellness programme

The event was held, together with the church’s annual conference, starting with an aerobics session, led by a group of fitness instructors, followed by the health screening, which was led by a group of medical experts.

The health screening focused mainly on nutrition assessment, which covered Body Mass Index (BMI), sugar and central obesity, among others.

The screening provided insights into each participant's health status, equipping them with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their well-being.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Distribution at Old Mutual Ghana, Emma Ocansey, assured the pastors and the church leadership of the company’s continuous commitment to ensure their well-being.

“Old Mutual Ghana holds a deep commitment to its customers and consistently goes the extra mile to deliver exceptional services that extend beyond financial matters, ” she said.

The church leadership expressed its excitement and appreciation to Old Mutual Ghana for its support and continuous concern for its customers.

The event left an indelible mark on the attendees, reinforcing Old Mutual’s position as a lifestyle brand that cares not only about the financial prosperity of its customers but also the things that matter to them — a healthier and happier life.