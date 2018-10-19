Okyenhene’s palace appoints chief of staff

The Ofori Panin Fie has announced the appointment of a new Chief of Staff to head the office of the Okyenhene.
The new Chief of Staff, Nana Twumasi Ankrah, known in private life as Isaac Kofi Amoah, is the Kyidomhene of Osino, one of the traditional areas under the Akyem Abuakwa State.
He takes over from Barima Yentumi Boaman, who served in that capacity for more than 20 years.
In a statement, the palace said Nana Ankrah was appointed after the 19th Akyem Abuakwa State Council Meeting held at Kyebi on October 12, 2018.
“The new Chief of Staff returns to serve Okyeman, having previously worked successfully (2005-2008) as the Executive Secretary of the Okyeman Environment
Foundation to execute a World Bank-funded conservation project,’’ it said.
Speaking at the council meeting, the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, described Nana Ankrah as a committed and devoted son of Okyeman.
"We welcome back our son, brother, cousin and nephew. He combines the rich experience of tradition, culture, education and knowledge that my grandfather, Nana Ofori Atta I brought to Okyeman between 1912 and 1943,’’ he said.
The new Chief of Staff
Nana Ankrah is a certified project management professional and technology infrastructure expert with over 20 years of experience.
He has worked with companies in the UK and the USA, such as American Express, First Data Resources, and more recently with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System, a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana.
State Secretary
Meanwhile, the Akyem Abuakwa State Council has appointed Mr Dan Ofori-Atta as the new State Secretary.
Mr Ofori-Atta was previously the Public Relations Officer of the Ofori Panin Fie and takes over from Mr E.O. Baah.